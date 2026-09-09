It’s The “End Of The Beginning” For Beacon, New York Business

One of the Hudson Valley's most distinctive arts venues is hitting pause.

Savage Wonder's owner in Beacon confirmed the business is pausing to restructure sustainably.

Savage Wonder Pausing Events In Beacon, New York

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Savage Wonder, a Beacon-based performance and arts space that has hosted more than 175 artists and creators across more than 400 performances since opening, announced it is temporarily suspending events at its Beacon location while it figures out a more sustainable path forward.

"Yes, it’s true, we’re pausing things in Beacon," Savage Wonder Founder Christopher Paul Meyer told Hudson Valley Post. "We need to figure out how to do this more sustainably. So we’re going back to the drawing board to work out how we climb that

mountain better."

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Chris announced the news in a statement to supporters, calling it "a day that sucks as much in the short term as is necessary in the long term."

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Savage Wonder on Main Street in Beacon is an independent arts organization that has operated as a hub for live performance, music, comedy, spoken word, and visual arts in Beacon, bringing a lineup of events to the Hudson Valley five days a week.

All tickets currently on the Beacon calendar will be automatically refunded in full. Ticket holders do not need to take any action.

Lease In Beacon Remains

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Savage Wonder has not surrendered its Beacon building, and the lease has not ended. The organization says it is actively "working through the long-term structure" for the Beacon space.

"It is not the end. It is not the beginning of the end. It is, perhaps, the end of the beginning," Meyer added.

In the meantime, its Tribeca gallery remains open under the new name M-ARCH PROJECTS, located at 89 Franklin Street. Artist Gina Herrera's exhibition "Misfit Dollhouse," supported by the National Endowment for the Arts.

It opens Wednesday evening at 89 Franklin Street.

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