Armed And Dangerous Suspect On The Run In Hudson Valley

Police are warning Hudson Valley residents about an armed robbery suspect who remains on the run and may still be armed and dangerous.

Officials from the Lower Hudson Valley are asking for help.

Armed Robbery At Jefferson Valley Mall

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On Friday around 3:15 p.m., the Yorktown Police Department responded to a report of armed robbery in the parking lot. of the mall.

Police say a gun was used and two people suffered "minor, non-life-threatening injuries." Investigators believe the victims were targeted and followed from another area before being robbed at gunpoint.

Armed Suspect On The Run

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In an update, police confirmed they are still actively searching for the armed suspect who may have fled to Pennsylvania.

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"Our Detective Division remains actively engaged in the investigation and is pursuing all available leads," police say in a press release. "We are actively working with our law enforcement partners in Pennsylvania, who have secured the vehicle believed to have been used by the suspect to flee the Jefferson Valley Mall."

Authorities describe the suspect as a 5'8" Hispanic man with a medium build and short black hair. His "age" is unknown. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and a black face mask.

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"DO NOT APPROACH OR ATTEMPT TO CONTACT THIS INDIVIDUAL. The subject is believed to be armed with a firearm," the Yorktown Police Department wrote on Facebook about the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or video footage from the mall area on Friday afternoon is urged to contact the Yorktown Police Department at 914-962-4141.

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