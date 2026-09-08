Mid-Hudson Bridge Glows To Honor Hudson Valley, New York Hero
If you saw the Mid-Hudson Bridge glowing purple, here's why.
The Hudson Valley was honoring a beloved local first responder who died tragically.
Mid-Hudson Bridge Lit Up Purple To Honor Mindy Brugger
The New York State Bridge Authority recently lit the span of the bridge connecting Dutchess and Ulster counties in memory of 54-year-old Melinda "Mindy" Brugger, who tragically lost her life in an alleged domestic violence murder-suicide in Plattekill.
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Mindy was an EMT, CPR instructor, volunteer firefighter, and Secretary for the Milton Fire Department. She also served as the Systems Director of Safety and Emergency Management for the Westchester Medical Center health network.
Community members hope the striking purple display serves as a reminder to honor her decades of public service while raising urgent awareness for domestic violence prevention.
Killed In Alleged Murder-Suicide
Melinda and her husband, James "Jimmy" Brugger, 66, were both found dead inside their home in Plattekill, New York, in late August.
James was a retired professional firefighter who served 27 years with the Poughkeepsie Fire Department, a former volunteer fire chief for Plattekill, and an advocate who lobbied for the National Firefighter Cancer Registry.
A few days later, police ruled the deaths a murder-suicide. Investigators determined that James was responsible for the death of Mindy before taking his own life.
Officials allege that James shot Melinda multiple times, attempted to conceal and tamper with evidence at the scene, and then turned the gun on himself.
Possible Motive
According to law enforcement, the motive stemmed from "unresolved domestic issues."
Court documents obtained by Hudson Valley Post later revealed that Melinda filed for divorce about one month prior to her death.