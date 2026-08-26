New York Leader Speaks Out After Hudson Valley Murder-Suicide

A top official from the region is addressing the murder-suicide that involved two beloved Hudson Valley first responders.

Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger addressed Friday's murder-suicide in Plattekill.

Murder-Suicide In Plattekill, New York

Ulster County EMS Council Ulster County EMS Council

First responders found 66-year-old James Brugger and his wife, 54-year-old Melinda Brugger, dead inside their Plattekill home late Friday night. James Brugger was a long-time firefighter, ranking as high as chief, while Melinda Brugger worked in EMS.

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"Both dedicated their lives to serving and protecting their communities, and their loss is felt deeply in Ulster County and across the region," Metzger said in a statement following their deaths, before police released their murder-suicide findings.

Woodstock Fire Department Woodstock Fire Department

"With the findings of the Sheriff’s investigation, the stark reality of what happened to Melinda ‘Mindy’ Brugger has shaken all of us," Metzger said in a second statement.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office believes James shot Melinda several times and tried to remove evidence from the scene before turning the gun on himself.

City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department NY Local 596 City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department NY Local 596

Investigators say the motive appears to stem from unresolved domestic issues.

Metzger says the stark reality of what happened to Melinda has "shaken all of us."

"No amount of public service can excuse the violence that intentionally takes another human being’s life," Metzger said. "Domestic violence is horrifically common, crossing every line of profession, income, and community. Our prayers are with their families, colleagues, and the many first responders who are grieving."

The police investigation into the deaths is ongoing.

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