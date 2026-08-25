‘Mindy Deserved Better': Hudson Valley Reacts To Shocking Murder-Suicide

The Hudson Valley first responder community is speaking out after investigators revealed what happened inside the Brugger home.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says 66-year-old James Brugger shot 54-year-old Melinda Brugger multiple times Friday before attempting to conceal or remove evidence from the home.

Hudson Valley First Responder Community Responds To Murder-Suicide Findings

Ulster County EMS Council Ulster County EMS Council

In the moments since Ulster County investigators revealed that James shot and killed his wife Melinda before taking his own life, the Hudson Valley first responder community has been left grappling with something incredibly difficult: how to mourn two people when the circumstances of their deaths are this complicated.

Two statements released in the wake of the Sheriff's findings capture just how much the community is wrestling with that question.

The Rifton Fire Department put into words what many have been feeling but struggling to say out loud.

Rifton Fire Department Statement

City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department NY Local 596 City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department NY Local 596

In a statement, the department acknowledged that what happened is "tragic, devastating, and impossible to justify," while also recognizing that the final moments of someone's life don't erase everything that came before them.

"Both of these individuals were outstanding first responders who dedicated countless hours to serving others. They answered calls on people’s worst days. They helped save lives, taught and mentored other first responders, shared their knowledge, and helped shape some of the very best in the fire and EMS community. Their service touched people in ways they may never have even known," the department stated.

The department wrote that both Jimmy and Mindy were outstanding first responders who spent years serving others, teaching, mentoring, and shaping some of the best firefighters and EMS personnel in the region.

"Acknowledging the good they brought into this community does not mean excusing or minimizing the tragedy that occurred," the department wrote. "We can condemn an unimaginable act while still recognizing the lives that were changed through years of service."

The statement also carried a message directed squarely at the first responder community itself, urging members to look out for one another, have difficult conversations, and make it acceptable to ask for help before a crisis reaches a point of no return.

'Mindy Deserved Better'

Woodstock Fire Department Woodstock Fire Department

The City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department's Local 596, where Jimmy spent 27 and a half years before retiring as a Lieutenant, took a different approach. The union said its members are devastated by the loss of Mindy, who was known and cared for by many in the department.

"We cannot ignore the horrific circumstances surrounding her death," the union wrote. "There is absolutely no place in our profession, our union, or our community for an act as horrific and deplorable as this."

The statement was direct in its focus on Mindy as a victim.

"What happened to Mindy was a deplorable act of violence that took the life of an innocent woman. Whatever struggles a person may face, there is never an excuse for murdering another human being," the statement added. "Mindy deserved better. She deserved the opportunity to continue her life, to continue helping others, and to continue being the person so many of us knew and respected."

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office has said it will not be providing further comment out of respect for the family.

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If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available 24 hours a day. The New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence can be reached at 800-942-6906 or by text at 844-997-2121.

First responders seeking support can contact the Ulster County Officer Wellness Unit at wellness@ulstercountyny.gov or by calling 845-475-7536. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available anytime by calling or texting 988.

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