Fight At Dutchess County Fair Leads To Felony Charges

A fight at the Dutchess County Fair ended with a man hospitalized and three Hudson Valley men facing felony charges. Police say children were also pushed.

New York State Police announced over the weekend the charges that stem from late August.

Fight At Dutchess County Fair Under Investigation

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On Saturday, August 29, 2026, at approximately 8:47 p.m., New York State Troopers and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) assigned to the Dutchess County Fair detail responded to a report of a fight in progress on the midway.

Arriving officers found a 29-year-old man bleeding from his face and with significant swelling to his left eye.

Police say the victim sustained "serious physical injuries." He was transported to Kingston Health Alliance Hospital for treatment. His condition wasn't released.

Authorities believe that the unnamed victim was assaulted by three men while waiting to board a ride at the Dutchess County Fair. Police also say several children were pushed.

Three Hudson Valley Men Arrested

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Police identified the suspects as 32-year-old Ryan A. Depew, of Catskill, New York; Lloyd D. Depew, 31, and 36-year-old Dennis J. Appollonia, both from Kingston.

All three men were charged with gang assault in the second-degree, causing serious physical injury, a class C felony and

three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors.

Appollonia was arraigned in the Town of Rhinebeck Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center in lieu of $5,000 cash bail, a $10,000 bond, or a $15,000 partially secured bond.

Ryan Depew and Lloyd Depew were arraigned in the Town of Hyde Park Court and released under the supervision of probation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at (845) 677- 7300 and reference NY2601075042.

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