What Happens When New York Students Break Phone Ban

What Happens When New York Students Break Phone Ban

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New York students are heading into the second year of the statewide bell-to-bell cellphone ban.

Surveys from year one were positive, but the policy is still debated by some parents.

Here's What Happens If Your Kid's Phone Comes Out In Class This Year

black Android smartphone on red flip case
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

By now, every parent in New York should know the school cell phone ban is real. A question many parents have is what happens if their kid breaks the rule.

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Does the phone get taken for the period? The entire school day? Does the school call you?

The Rule

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Every K-12 school in New York is required to have a "bell-to-bell" ban in place. That means no phones, smartwatches, tablets, or anything else that connects to the internet. This includes during lunch period and in between classes.

Old-school flip phones that can't do anything but call and text are usually still allowed.

What Happens When A Kid Gets Caught

Students using smartphones in a classroom setting
Photo by Fajar Herlambang STUDIO on Unsplash

Several Hudson Valley schools have confirmed the process, and it's not a slap on the wrist:

First stop is the main office. The phone gets taken; no negotiating.
The student doesn't get it back at the end of the period, or even the end of the day.
A parent or guardian has to physically come pick it up, after school, in person.

Parents Are Split

Some parents think this is long overdue, while others aren't happy at all. Some parents say they've told their kids to keep the phone on them anyway, because they want to be able to reach their child immediately if something happens.

New York State Says the Numbers Are Hard To Argue With

Supporters and state officials say the numbers from year one are hard to argue with. In a statewide survey of hundreds of school workers, 80 percent said the ban has had a positive effect.

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Hate it or love it, the cellphone ban is here to stay. However, every school district has its own rules. If you want the full rules from your district, it's a good idea to contact your school district.

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