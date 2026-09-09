These Upstate New York High Schools Rank Among New York’s Best

U.S. News released its latest high school rankings, and dozens of schools in Upstate New York made the cut, including one that landed in the state's top two.

U.S. News & World Report released its high school rankings for New York State.

Today, Hudson Valley Post is highlighting the best-ranked high schools in "Upstate New York."

The Best High Schools In Upstate New York

The Best High Schools In Upstate New York

Where Upstate New York actually begins is a hot-topic issue across the state. For this article, because we already highlighted the best Hudson Valley high schools, we considered Upstate New York to be anything above the Hudson Valley.

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Below are the highest-ranked schools in the Hudson Valley.

The Best High Schools In The Hudson Valley

The Best High Schools In The Hudson Valley

Here are the 20 best high schools in New York State, according to U.S. News.

The 20 Best High Schools In New York For 2026

The overall rankings cover nearly 18,000 public schools nationwide and score each one across six categories, including college readiness, state test scores, graduation rates, and how well schools serve lower-income students.

Because New York State didn't sign off on sharing AP exam data, New York schools couldn't be fully credited in two major categories that together make up 40 percent of the total score. Keep that in mind when you see where local schools landed on the list.

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