Public Emergency Declared After Massive Fire Destroys Hudson Valley Fire Station

A devastating fire destroyed much of a Hudson Valley fire station and damaged critical emergency equipment. Now officials have declared a public emergency as the department works to rebuild.

The fire destroyed most of a Hudson Valley fire department's station and equipment.

Fire On July 28

Winona Lake Fire Engine Company stated. Winona Lake Fire Engine Company stated.

The Orange County Board of Fire Commissioners is declaring a public emergency so the Coldenham Fire District can secure firefighting equipment.

The blaze started around 3:15 a.m. on July 28 at the Coldenham Fire District. The massive fire tore through the garage bays, severely damaging the building and multiple emergency vehicles.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Five firefighters sustained minor injuries or smoke inhalation and were treated and released.

Emergency Declarations Declared

Winona Lake Fire Engine Company stated. Winona Lake Fire Engine Company stated.

Officials passed emergency declarations to fast-track acquiring apparatus, secure temporary storage, and address operational needs

The department says emergency vehicles have been left exposed to weather elements and could impact their readiness to be dispatched.

The board waived the formal public competitive bidding application so Coldenham Fire District can buy new equipment as long as they seek competitive quotes.

Neighboring fire departments have stepped in to help and lend equipment while the Coldenham Fire District works to recover.

Officials say recovery efforts could take 12 to 18 months.

10 Hidden Fire Hazards In Your New York Home You Need To Know

10 Hidden Fire Hazards In Your New York Home You Need To Know According to Cheapism.com , there are 13 hidden fire hazards in your home. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

Tips To Avoid Lithium-ion Battery Fires

Tips To Avoid Lithium-ion Battery Fires At least 18 people were killed in lithium-ion battery fires in 2023 in New York. Officials say these tips will help you avoid a similar fire.

Top 5 Ways You Can Help Prevent New York Forest Fires