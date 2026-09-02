Scariest Haunted Houses & Halloween Attractions In The Hudson Valley

Halloween season is creeping up on the Hudson Valley, and some of the region's haunted attractions are already ranked among the best in the country.

Two local spots made a recent national top 20 list of Halloween attractions. The Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Attractions in Ulster Park and Pure Terror Scream Park in Monroe both landed spots, putting the Hudson Valley on the map for serious haunt fans.

The Big Names

Canva / Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Houses / Amberly Jane Campbell / Ulster County Executive’s Office via Facebook Emergency Drill at Headless Horseman

The Headless Horseman sits on more than 65 acres in Ulster Park and has been running for over 30 years. It includes six separate haunted houses, along with a corn maze, a haunted hayride, and a walking trail through the woods.

Nick Kessler Nick Kessler

Pure Terror Scream Park in Monroe holds a Guinness World Record for the longest haunted house and trail in the country. The park runs 10 separate attractions and draws visitors from across the entire tri-state area.

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Kevin McCurdy's Haunted Mansion in Wappingers Falls is another Hudson Valley staple. It's been scaring visitors for nearly 50 years and uses live actors, special effects, and shifting storylines to keep things fresh each season.

What Else Is Out There

Beyond the big-name attractions, the region has plenty of smaller haunts and seasonal events. Corn mazes, hayrides, and ghost tours pop up across the valley through October.

Google Maps, Sleepy Hollow Cemetery Google Maps, Sleepy Hollow Cemetery

Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, the resting place of Washington Irving, runs guided tours during the Halloween season, including nighttime versions lit only by kerosene lanterns.

Philipsburg Manor in Sleepy Hollow runs multiple immersive events through October, including interactive mystery walks and ghost-themed experiences built around the Headless Horseman legend.

Something for Every Scare Level

Photo by Marius Ciocirlan on Unsplash orange pumpkins on gray field near green grassland at daytime selective focus photography

Not every attraction is built to terrify. Families looking for something tamer can find spook walks, pumpkin patches, and Halloween-themed hayrides that skip the jump scares entirely.

For those chasing the biggest thrills, most of the region's top haunts recommend going on a weeknight if crowds and long lines aren't part of the fun someone's after.

Before Heading Out

Details on hours, pricing, and specific attractions should be confirmed directly with each venue, as offerings can change throughout the season.

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