New York Targeted In Massive Voter Fraud “Surge” Investigation

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is reacting to the Homeland Security Department's plan to launch a massive voter fraud investigation.

"While President Trump continues to turn his back on his home state, I will always fight on behalf of every New Yorker to ensure they have the support from their government that they deserve," Hochul told Hudson Valley Post.

Conflict Over Department Of Homeland Security Plan

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

The political showdown intensified after DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin deployed Homeland Security Investigations agents into nine states, including New York, for a weeklong criminal voter fraud "surge" targeting noncitizen registration.

"That's just a continuation of the Trump administration's attacks on blue states, knowing that they're going to fail miserably in the November elections," Hochul said this week at an unrelated news conference.

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Nine states are being targeted: New York, California, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Georgia, Washington, Nevada, Wisconsin and Missouri.

Hochul also said that states like New York are "working intensely to protect the right to vote," including preserving mail-in voting.

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

Hochul called the upcoming criminal probe an attempt to create uncertainty around the election results and said, "We're not going to stand for that."

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