New Charges Filed After Newborn Found Abandoned In ShopRite

Charges have officially been filed after disturbing discovery inside a Hudson Valley grocery store over the weekend.

A Hudson Valley woman is facing felony charges after an abandoned newborn baby was rescued inside a local supermarket.

Baby Found Inside ShopRite Bathroom In White Plains, New York

Photo by Franki Chamaki on Unsplash grocery store aisle with stocked shelves

Police say the infant was discovered abandoned in an employee restroom at the ShopRite inside the City Center shopping complex in White Plains around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday.

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Officers and paramedics provided emergency medical care before rushing the newborn to White Plains Hospital. The baby was listed in "stable condition."

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On Monday, police said a suspect was in custody but didn't announce the suspect's name or file any charges as they continued to investigate.

Westchester County, New York Woman Arrested

On Wednesday, police in White Plains announced charges were filed against 32-year-old Guerlande Atila of White Plains.

Police didn't confirm if she was the child's mother. She's been charged with felony child abandonment.

White Plains officials say while a family is left deeply traumatized, the child is expected to recover and will hopefully grow up in a loving environment.

Photo by Katie Smith on Unsplash a baby crying while laying on a bed

“There is no happy conclusion to this story,” White Plains Commissioner Wade Hardy told Hudson Valley Post. “A family is deeply traumatized by such an event, and our hearts go out to the child. We hope that he may grow and prosper in life and be raised by a loving, caring family.”

The infant is now in the care of Westchester County Child Protective Services as the investigation continues.

Police also reminded residents that New York's Safe Haven law allows babies under 30 days old to be left safely at designated locations without criminal charges.

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