New York’s Cheapest Grocery Store Is Expanding. See Locations
A new study determined the cheapest grocery store in New York State. Hudson Valley Post learned every location currently open, plus what's coming.
According to Freedom Debt Relief, New Yorkers could save 52.7 percent less for the same items by picking the cheapest supermarket.
The State's Cheapest Grocery Store In New York Is Lidl
The new study named Lidl the cheapest major grocery store in New York State, and the good news is the German discount chain has been rapidly expanding across the state.
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New York actually has more Lidl stores than any other state in the country, with 39 locations as of this summer. And the chain keeps growing.
A new Manhattan location opened in Kips Bay at 460 Third Avenue in February, and a Chelsea location at 335 Eighth Avenue is in development as well.
Perhaps most exciting for Hudson Valley residents is the fact that Hudson Valley Post reported that Lidl is planning its first location west of the Hudson River in New York.
It's coming to Tappan in Rockland County. Plans were approved years ago, and the store has been in the works since, so keep an eye on that one.
Here's Every Lidl Location In New York
Here's every current Lidl location in New York State:
Long Island (Nassau & Suffolk)
- Babylon (West Babylon)
- Center Moriches
- Commack
- Deer Park
- East Meadow
- East Northport
- East Rockaway
- Farmingdale
- Franklin Square
- Huntington Station
- Islip
- Lake Grove
- Massapequa
- Merrick
- New Hyde Park
- Oakdale
- Patchogue (East Patchogue)
- Plainview
- Riverhead
- Selden
- Shirley
- Syosset
- Westhampton Beach
New York City
- The Bronx: Bronx
- Brooklyn: Brooklyn
- Manhattan: New York (includes Harlem, Kips Bay, and Lower East Side locations)
- Queens: Astoria, Elmhurst, Fresh Meadows, Glen Oaks
- Staten Island: Staten Island
Hudson Valley
- Pelham
- Yonkers
- Tappan (Coming Soon)
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Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller
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