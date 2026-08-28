New York’s Cheapest Grocery Store Is Expanding. See Locations

A new study determined the cheapest grocery store in New York State. Hudson Valley Post learned every location currently open, plus what's coming.

According to Freedom Debt Relief, New Yorkers could save 52.7 percent less for the same items by picking the cheapest supermarket.

The State's Cheapest Grocery Store In New York Is Lidl

Getty Images Discount Stores Aldi And Lidl Increase Their Popularity

The new study named Lidl the cheapest major grocery store in New York State, and the good news is the German discount chain has been rapidly expanding across the state.

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New York actually has more Lidl stores than any other state in the country, with 39 locations as of this summer. And the chain keeps growing.

A new Manhattan location opened in Kips Bay at 460 Third Avenue in February, and a Chelsea location at 335 Eighth Avenue is in development as well.

Perhaps most exciting for Hudson Valley residents is the fact that Hudson Valley Post reported that Lidl is planning its first location west of the Hudson River in New York.

It's coming to Tappan in Rockland County. Plans were approved years ago, and the store has been in the works since, so keep an eye on that one.

Here's Every Lidl Location In New York

Lidl US Lidl US

Here's every current Lidl location in New York State:

Here is the breakdown of the official Lidl New York locations categorized by region:

Long Island (Nassau & Suffolk)

Babylon (West Babylon)

Center Moriches

Commack

Deer Park

East Meadow

East Northport

East Rockaway

Farmingdale

Franklin Square

Huntington Station

Islip

Lake Grove

Massapequa

Merrick

New Hyde Park

Oakdale

Patchogue (East Patchogue)

Plainview

Riverhead

Selden

Shirley

Syosset

Westhampton Beach

New York City

Getty Images Inflation Sends Grocery Prices Soaring

The Bronx: Bronx

Brooklyn: Brooklyn

Manhattan: New York (includes Harlem, Kips Bay, and Lower East Side locations)

Queens: Astoria, Elmhurst, Fresh Meadows, Glen Oaks

Staten Island: Staten Island

Hudson Valley

Getty Images Lidl Under Spotlight Over Employee Spying

Pelham

Yonkers

Tappan (Coming Soon)

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