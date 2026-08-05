Upstate New York Restaurant’s GoFundMe Disappears After Viral Rant

The fundraiser to help a struggling Upstate New York restaurant has suddenly vanished.

On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported that owners of Taste Of Italy in Latham, New York posted a GoFundMe to help their "family and small business recover."

Upstate New York Business Asks For Help After Viral Scandal

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The family posted the GoFundMe after a viral scandal rocked their business. Co-owner Alyssa Cappello accidentally commented on Facebook using the official Taste Of Italy Facebook account regarding a missing child who was found dead.

The 7-year-old was autistic and non-verbal.

"Let's not forget if that boy lived in a Muslim country his Muslim family would have killed him a long time ago. Muslims should go back to their 50 plus Muslims countries. They want to bring their horrific fake religion here. It's not a religion it's a terrorist organization. No Muslim should be in any place of Authority in America," Alyssa commented.

She later said she thought she was posting from a burner account.

Family Starts GoFundMe

GoFundMe GoFundMe

On Sunday, the family posted a GoFundMe. According to the GoFundMe, since the Facebook post, half the staff quit and revenue dropped by 60 percent.

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"For years, our family has dedicated our lives to building seven small businesses that support local families, create jobs, and serve our community. Recently, everything changed," Alyssa wrote in the GoFundMe. " After I made a social media comment expressing my fears about the future and Islam’s role in society, my words caused hurt and offense to many people. I regret that my comment caused pain. While I accept responsibility for what I said, I never imagined the devastating impact that would follow."

When Hudson Valley Post reported on the fundraiser, $300 was raised toward a goal of $24,000.

GoFundMe No Longer Active

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As of this writing, Wednesday morning, the fundraiser is no longer active.

"Fundraiser not found" appears when you click the GoFundMe link.

It's not known whether GoFundMe took down the fundraiser or if the family removed it.

Taste Of Italy closed down for 24 hours after the initial post due to protests. Since reopening, protestors have returned.

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