Massive Great Whites Are Swimming In New York Right Now

Shark sightings are surging across New York beaches, including two massive great whites. Here's what beachgoers need to know.

Just in time for Shark Week, real-life sharks are impacting New York's relaxing time at the beach.

Noam Galai, Getty Images Noam Galai, Getty Images

This week, Discovery Channel's 38th annual Shark Week launched with an all-new special titled 'K-Pop Shark Heroes,' featuring comedian Ken Jeong and singer Rei Ami trying to flip the script on shark conservation.

There are 20 brand-new, jaw-dropping premieres airing nightly between 8 and 11 pm.

Shark Sightings Surge Across New York

In recent days, shark sightings have surged dramatically across New York.

Dan Kitwood, Getty Images Dan Kitwood, Getty Images

There have been at least 23 shark sightings at Rockaway Beach this summer, with 16 happening within five days.

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Earlier this month a swimmer at Jones Beach suffered severe foot lacerations from a shark. At Point Lookout Beach, lifeguards spotted a 9-foot shark and closed the beach for swimming.

Massive Sharks Spotted In New York

Shark sightings include two massive great white sharks. A nearly 14-foot, 1,700-pound male named "Contender," and a 12-foot female named "Ernst" are currently making their way north past Long Island toward summer feeding grounds in Canada.

Marine tracking confirmed these huge sharks were in the waters in New York this past week!

Dan Kitwood, Getty Images Dan Kitwood, Getty Images

When a shark is detected, beaches in New York are red-flagged for one to two hours.

Sharks are drawn to swim close to shore by schools of fish. Beach-goers are told to avoid murky water and stay close to the shoreline.

It's also advised that you don't swim during dawn or dusk, which are the typical shark hunting hours.

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