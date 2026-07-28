2 Hospitalized After Crash With Armored Truck In Hudson Valley

Two people were hospitalized after a car collided with an armored vehicle on Route 9W Monday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. in the Town of Ulster on Ulster Avenue near the Tractor Supply entrance.

Two Injured After Honda Crashes Into Loomis Vehicle

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Arriving officers from the Town of Ulster Police Department arrived at the scene to find "both vehicles with extensive damage." Both vehicles were found still sitting on Route 9W.

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Police tell Hudson Valley Post that the driver of a 2013 Honda CRV, an unnamed adult woman, was trying to turn left near Tractor Supply when she "failed to yield the right of way" to a southbound Loomis Armored Services truck.

Details about the driver of the Loomis Armored Services truck weren't released.

Both Drivers Rushed To Hospital

Photo by Martha Dominguez de Gouveia on Unsplash hospital lobby reception with signage

Both drivers were looked at on the scene by the Ulster Hose Company and Empress Ambulance. Both were then taken to Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston, New York, with unspecified injuries.

Their conditions weren't released. An unnamed passenger in the armored vehicle was not hurt.

State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff's Office assisted local police, fire, and EMS crews at the scene.

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