Hudson Valley Hero Identified After Tragic Fall At Palisades Center
A tragic chain of events led to the death of an Orange County man who was only trying to help a teen.
We've learned more information about the victim.
Orange County, New York Man Found Dead Outside Palisades Center
Last week, the Clarkstown Police Department responded to the Palisades Center for a crash. Police say a Toyota Camry crashed and flipped off Palisades Center Drive, near Home Depot, early Tuesday morning.
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A 43-year-old man from Maybrook stopped to help after hearing the driver crying out from below a steep embankment. Officers say he accidentally fell 30 to 40 feet over a retaining wall, sustaining fatal injuries.
The driver, an eighteen-year-old from Carmel, was rescued and later arrested for DWI.
Victim Identified
The victim's family is speaking out. He's been identified as Griffin Williams.
"Anthony loved rooting for the Mets and exploring Citi Field. He was an avid motorcycle rider who captured life through photography wherever he went, and he found peace and joy in his daily gardening," his obituary states.
Williams was born in Newburgh, New York. According to his obituary, he was a "dedicated manager at Dave & Buster's at the Palisades Center in West Nyack, New York.
His funeral is scheduled for Monday in Walden, New York.