Hudson Valley Man Killed Elderly New York Relative In Bed

A Hudson Valley man who killed his brother-in-law and claimed he was the victim has learned how long he'll spend behind bars.

A Hudson Valley man who killed his brother-in-law is heading to prison.

Yonkers, New York Man Sentenced For Killing Elderly Family Member

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The Yonkers man convicted of fatally stabbing his brother-in-law in Yonkers is being sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace confirmed 55-year-old John Singh's sentence.

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A jury found him guilty earlier this year of fatally stabbing his 78-year-old brother-in-law, Bernard Barua, in 2024. Barua was also from Yonkers.

“Bernard Barua's life mattered. When the defendant stabbed him to death, he forever changed the course of both of their lives," Cacace stated.

According to Yonkers Police, Singh stabbed his brother-in-law while he was in bed. He then waited 45 minutes, cleaned up the area, stabbed himself, and called 911 to claim he was the victim of an attack.

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Prosecutors said Singh showed no remorse and jurors rejected his claim that he acted in self-defense.

“I am thankful for the strong sentence handed down to Mr. Singh. I’d like to commend the Yonkers Police Department, the Westchester County Department of Laboratories and Research, the Westchester County District Attorney’s High Tech Unit and our prosecutors for their efforts in delivering justice to the family of Bernard Barua, DA Cacace stated after the sentencing.

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