Devastating Fire Destroys Hudson Valley, New York Firehouse

A devastating fire in the Hudson Valley destroyed a department's firehouse and more.

The fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday in Orange County, New York.

Fire At Coldenham Fire Department Firehouse

Winona Lake Fire Engine Company stated. Winona Lake Fire Engine Company stated.

The Coldenham Fire Department firehouse and multiple fire trucks were heavily damaged in a two-alarm fire early this morning. Firefighters from several area departments responded.

"The Wallkill Fire Department Auxiliary sends our thoughts and prayers to our brothers and sisters of the Coldenham Fire Department following the devastating fire at their firehouse overnight," the Wallkill Fire Dept Auxiliary wrote on Facebook. "During this difficult time, please keep the members of the Coldenham Fire Department and their families in your thoughts and prayers as they assess the damage and begin the road to recovery."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The firehouse is located at 511 Coldenham Road in Walden. It's a 100 percent volunteer department since 1931, protecting hometowns in Orange County, including in Montgomery, Newburgh, and New Windsor.

"This was far more than just another fire call it was the headquarters of one of our neighboring fire departments. Our thoughts are with the members of the Coldenham Fire-Rescue as they work through this difficult time. We stand with our brothers and sisters and are ready to support them in any way we can," the Winona Lake Fire Engine Company stated.

No Injuries Reported

Winona Lake Fire Engine Company stated. Winona Lake Fire Engine Company stated.

Reports from local officials say the fire caused extensive damage to the building and to multiple fire trucks.

According to officials, no injuries have been reported.

"A firehouse is more than just a building. It is a second home—a place filled with history, memories, camaraderie, and countless hours dedicated to serving and protecting the community. We can only imagine how difficult it is to see that place damaged by the very thing you work so hard to protect others from," the Wallkill Fire Dept Auxiliary added.

10 Hidden Fire Hazards In Your New York Home You Need To Know

10 Hidden Fire Hazards In Your New York Home You Need To Know According to Cheapism.com , there are 13 hidden fire hazards in your home. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

Tips To Avoid Lithium-ion Battery Fires

Tips To Avoid Lithium-ion Battery Fires At least 18 people were killed in lithium-ion battery fires in 2023 in New York. Officials say these tips will help you avoid a similar fire.

Top 5 Ways You Can Help Prevent New York Forest Fires