Foods New Yorkers Should Avoid During Cyclosporiasis Outbreak
The cyclosporiasis outbreak still isn't under control. The list of food New Yorkers should avoid keeps growing.
There have now been 4,173 laboratory-confirmed cases nationwide across 41 states, with over 7,400 additional cases currently undergoing analysis. Here in New York State, nearly 700 cases have been confirmed
Former FDA Commissioner Speaks Out
Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb says that the agency does not yet have the cyclosporiasis outbreak under control. He said during an appearance on "Face the Nation that while the FDA has done well in tracing the issue to central Mexico and specific farms, the situation remains unresolved.
Gottlieb added that officials cannot be certain the identified growing region is the only source of contamination.
Symptoms To Watch Out For
On average, symptoms typically appear about a week after eating contaminated food. Symptoms can start as quickly as two days or as long as two weeks.
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Common symptoms ins include:
- Watery diarrhea (Often described as explosive)
- Loss of appetite
- Weight loss
- Stomach cramps
- Nausea
- Fatigue
- Feeling sick to your stomach
- Flu-like symptoms
If left untreated, the illness can last from several weeks to a month or more, often trailing off and then returning in cycles. You should see your doctor if you develop
- Persistent diarrhea
- Signs of dehydration
- Severe abdominal pain
Foods to Avoid
Foods New Yorkers Should Avoid During Cyclosporiasis Outbreak
Foods Linked To Past Outbreaks
You could avoid these items as a matter of extreme caution. It should be noted that none of these items have been linked to this summer's outbreak, but have been linked to past cyclosporiasis outbreaks in the U.S.
- Salad greens
- Cilantro
- Basil
- Raspberries
- Green onions
- Snow peas
- Berries
- Peas
- Broccoli
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