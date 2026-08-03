Police Launch Massive Speeding Crackdown Across New York

Drivers across the Hudson Valley and New York State need to ease off the gas pedal starting today.

If you're hit with a heavy foot on the highway, expect to see plenty of red and blue lights across New York State this week.

Speed Week 2 Arrives In the Hudson Valley

Photo by Quilia on Unsplash black car on road during night time

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that State Police and local law enforcement are launching "Speed Week Two," a statewide enforcement campaign targeting reckless driving. Through Sunday, August 9, officers will be out in force across local highways and backroads to curb aggressive driving and prevent speed-related crashes.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"These enforcement campaigns are crucial, as speeding continues to be a leading cause of fatal crashes each year in New York State,” Hochul said. “As always, we have zero tolerance for those who endanger others by driving recklessly, so I urge everyone to do their part to keep our roadways as safe as possible by following the speed limits, avoiding distractions and never driving while impaired.”

Photo by Anthony Maw on Unsplash a car that has crashed into another car

Officials say speeding remains a primary factor in fatal crashes across the state, with preliminary data showing more than 24,000 speed-related crashes in New York last year alone.

Police chiefs and county sheriffs are urging motorists to slow down, put down the phone, and obey posted limits to prevent avoidable summer tragedies.

“It’s time to slow down and enjoy summer. With longer days and nicer weather some people will be tempted to drive over the speed limit, even at levels that are dangerous and reckless. Getting to your destination a few seconds quicker is not worth the cost of a ticket, or the increased likelihood of being injured in a crash," Ulster County Sheriff and President of the New York State Sheriffs’ Association Juan Figueroa said.

David Lentz 118388481

During the first crackdown in June, officers statewide handed out more than 56,000 tickets, including 14,000 for speeding alone.

How Many Points Do You Lose On Your License If Caught Speeding, On Your Phone, More

New Laws In New York State In 2026

New Laws In New York State In 2026

17 New Laws in New York You Should Know