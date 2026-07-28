Abandoned Upstate New York School Could Get Stunning Makeover

A historic Upstate New York school that has sat vacant for nearly 30 years could get a stunning makeover.

Plans are in the works to transform the nearly 100-year-old building in the upper Hudson Valley into a luxury resort.

The school opened in 1931, but closed in June 1999. The building has remained closed and vacant ever since, suffering significant weather and structural damage over the past 27 years.

Plans Presented For Roeliff Jansen School

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This week, developers presented plans to turn the former Roeliff Jansen School in Copake into a luxury hotel and wellness resort.

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The proposed Roeliff Jansen Hotel and Wellness Resort aims to convert the vacant 1931 school into a 105–108 room luxury destination featuring lodges, cabins, a spa, and recreational facilities.

The plan also includes 16 cabins, 15 lodges, three restaurants, and two bars.

Plan Enters Public Hearing

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The plan entered public review during a packed town meeting at the Copake Town Hall last Thursday.

About 80 people attended the zoning board hearing, where residents raised concerns about sewage, water use and the project's environmental impact, plus traffic on Route 22.

Others welcomed the potential redevelopment of the former school that continues to decay and has seen multiple

The public hearing is scheduled to continue Aug. 27.

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