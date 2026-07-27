New York Nearly Leads Nation In Immigration Arrests

New York State is arresting more immigrants than most of the nation.

The Mendoza Law Firm reached out to Hudson Valley Post about it's new 50-state analysis.

New York Leads The Northeast In Immigration Arrests

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The study found that New York ranks eighth in the nation for immigration enforcement activity, and first in the entire Northeast for total arrests.

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According to the Mendoza Law Firm, New York averages 6,972 detentions each year and is "home to 836,000 unauthorized immigrants," the fourth largest such population in the U.S.

The new study ranked all 50 states using what it calls an Immigrant Crackdown Risk Score, weighing unauthorized population estimates at 40 percent and arrest data at 60 percent to produce a score out of 100. New York scored a 33.20.

Fourth In The Nation When Study Expands To Two Years

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Between September 2023 and October 2025, federal immigration authorities made 13,944 arrests in New York State. Only Texas, Florida, and California recorded more total arrests during that period.

New York accounts for 4.44% of all immigration arrests made nationwide, the fourth highest share of any state in the country.

The state is also home to an estimated 836,000 unauthorized immigrants,

Why New York Ranks Eighth Despite Those Numbers

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Despite leading the entire Northeast in raw arrest numbers, by a wide margin, New York ranks third in the region by risk score, behind Massachusetts and New Jersey. The reason comes down to population size.

New York's 836,000 unauthorized immigrants spread across a total population of 19.6 million residents works out to about 4,272 unauthorized immigrants per 100,000 people.

Massachusetts, with far fewer total unauthorized immigrants, has a concentration of 5,542 per 100,000. New Jersey sits at 5,123 per 100,000.

The study was conducted using unauthorized immigrant population estimates from the Migration Policy Institute and arrest data from ICE records obtained through deportationdata.org.

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