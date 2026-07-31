Hudson Valley Man Sentenced For Crimes Against New York Children

A Hudson Valley man is heading to prison for horrific crimes against children. Police say additional victims may still exist.

An Orange County man was sentenced for crimes against children in Rockland County

Orange County, New York Man Sentenced For Course Of Sexual Conduct Against A Child

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Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced that 58-year-old James Valentine of Cornwall-on-Hudson was sentenced to 10 years in state prison.

Valentine previously pleaded guilty to one count of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree, a Class B Violent Felony, and one count of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the Second Degree, a Class D Violent Felony.

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"Protecting children remains one of the highest priorities of this office, Walsh said. "Today’s sentence removes a dangerous individual from our community and holds him accountable for the devastating harm he caused."

Two Children Sexually Abused

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According to the DA's office, between February 2008 and February 2016, Valentine sexually abused two boys. The sexual abuse started when the boys were 8 and 12.

The abuse happened at Valentine's former home in Valley Cottage, New York. He engaged in multiple acts of sexual conduct with both victims including acts of oral sexual contact with one of the victims, officials say.

"While no sentence can undo the pain suffered by the victims, we hope this outcome provides a measure of justice and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting the most vulnerable among us," Walsh added.

Full stay-away orders of protection for each victim were issued. Once Valentine is released from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender.

New York State Police Says More Victims Possible

NYSP NYSP

Valentine was arrested in July 2025 by New York State Police. Troopers allege more victims are possible.

"There is reason to believe that several unidentified victims exist both within and outside of New York State. New York State Police are requesting that parents speak with their children, and any additional witnesses or victims contact the State Police at 845-344-5300. Reference Case #NY2500504980," New York State Police stated.

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