Rare, Untreatable Fatal Virus Found In New York For The 1st Time

A rare and untreatable virus that can be fatal was just confirmed in New York State for the first time.

New Yorkers now have a new tick-borne threat to worry about, and unlike Lyme disease, there is no cure and no specific treatment for it.

Rare And Potentially Fatal Bourbon Virus Confirmed In New York For The First Time

CDC CDC

Researchers from Stony Brook Medicine have confirmed the first-ever human case of Bourbon virus in New York State.

Michael Larkin, 67, a Suffolk County landscaper, was bitten by two lone star ticks while working outdoors. He was hospitalized with severe symptoms but made a full recovery.

What Is Bourbon Virus?

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Bourbon virus was first discovered in 2014 in Bourbon County, Kansas, which is how it got its name. It's spread through tick bites and belongs to a class of viruses for which there is no vaccine and no specific antiviral treatment.

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Standard antibiotics like doxycycline, which doctors routinely use to treat Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses, do not work on Bourbon virus because it is a virus, not a bacterial infection.

Bourbon Virus Symptoms

nih.gov nih.gov

The symptoms closely mimic Lyme disease, including high fever, severe headache, body aches, extreme fatigue, and rash. That makes it very difficult for doctors to identify without specialized testing.

There is no commercial lab test available. Samples must be sent directly to the New York State Department of Health or the CDC for confirmation, which means cases can go undetected for years.

Larkin's bite actually occurred in 2021. His case was only confirmed and published recently, after his blood sample was analyzed as part of a Stony Brook Medicine study examining samples from 107 patients with suspected tick-borne illnesses.

Why Experts Are Worried

Researchers at Stony Brook Medicine are warning that this confirmed case may be just the "tip of the iceberg."

Milder winters and expanding wildlife populations have allowed lone star ticks to spread aggressively across the Northeast in recent years. As the tick population grows, the likelihood that Bourbon virus infections are being missed or misdiagnosed grows with it.

CDC CDC

Health officials say the best protection against Bourbon virus is the same advice they give for every tick-borne illness. Wear long sleeves and pants when working or spending time outdoors, use insect repellent, and check yourself, your children, and your pets for ticks after any time outside.

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Top 10 Regions To Get A Tick Bite In New York Based on data from the New York State Department of Health , these are the regions where you are most likely to get bit by a tick. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Top 10 Regions To Get A Tick Bite In New York

Top 10 Regions To Get A Tick Bite In New York Based on data from the New York State Department of Health , these are the regions where you are most likely to get bit by a tick. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

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