‘Landmark’ Upstate New York Eatery ‘Best Of The Best’ In America

A "landmark" in Upstate New York was just named one of America's "Best of the Best!"

TripAdvisor recently announced its "Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best" award for restaurants across the United States.

What It Means For New York Eateries To Be Named Best of The Best

"We award Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best to restaurants with a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from our community over 12 months. Each winner has passed our rigorous trust and safety standards," TripAdvisor states about its "Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best" awards.

The company says this award signifies "the highest level of excellence in travel." That's because less than one percent of all TripAdvisor listings, out of over 8 million listings, are awarded Best of the Best, according to TripAdvisor.

"Congrats to all of the winners and a big thanks to the travelers who made it possible," TripAdvisor adds.

Four New York State Eateries Named Best Of The Best

Four Eateries from New York State made the list, out of 25. Three of the four are in New York City, including New York Pizza Suprema and Bleecker Street Pizza

Legendary Capital New York Eatery 'Best Of The Best' In America

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The 10 Best Counties To Live In New York State Is your hometown's county considered by Niche one of the best in New York State?

