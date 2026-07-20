Major Retailers Pull New York Favorites Over Parasitic Diarrhea

Major retailers are pulling products as health officials are back to square one about what's causing the parasitic diarrhea.

The FDA announced on Sunday that a lettuce sample from Taylor Farms that tested positive for cyclospora was a false positive.

New FDA Twist Leaves New York's Parasitic Diarrhea Unsolved

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The FDA said Sunday that after further review, no samples have tested positive for the parasite. The FDA issued an apology to the company.

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"We were informed that FDA made a mistake, and this was a false positive. To be clear, at this moment, FDA has not identified a single positive product test result for Cyclospora," Taylor Farms told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Recall Issued

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Before the FDA backtracked, "based on initial information provided by health officials, in an abundance of caution," Taylor Farms issued a voluntary recall of iceberg lettuce from central Mexico.

"All other Taylor Farms products, including all Taylor Farms brand products available for purchase, are not involved in the recall," Taylor Farms added. "Our thoughts remain with everyone who has fallen ill in this outbreak. We are committed to working with public health authorities as the ongoing outbreak investigation continues."

Companies Pulling Products

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As of this writing, it once again remains unclear what's causing the outbreak. The outbreak has already sickened thousands of people, making it one of the largest on record.

Out of an abundance of caution, many companies are pulling products, including:

Walmart: Walmart officially pulled four specific store-brand Marketside bagged and shredded iceberg lettuce products across 27 states.

Sysco: Sysco proactively halted and ordered the destruction of all processed Taylor Farms iceberg lettuce products sourced from Mexico.

Taco Bell: The CDC and FDA confirmed that shredded iceberg lettuce served at select Taco Bell locations in 5 Midwestern states was the initial link to the outbreak

Jack in the Box: Consumer Reports confirmed that bulk shredded iceberg lettuce destined for Jack in the Box was part of the supplier's active recall list.

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