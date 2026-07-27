“Dangerous Dog” Euthanized After Attacking Hudson Valley Teen

A dog that severely attacked a 17-year-old girl in Newburgh has been euthanized after a court determined it was too dangerous for adoption.

The 17-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after police say a loose dog attacked her while she was walking her family's dog in Newburgh.

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The City of Newburgh Police Department is confirming details following public outcry. The incident happened in May.

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Police responded to 165 Fullerton Avenue to investigate a report of a dog bite. Arriving officers learned that a 17-year-old girl was severely bitten by a violent loose dog named Luna while walking her family's dog on a leash.

The girl sustained a puncture wound and laceration to her right thigh from the bite.

Police report that Luna and a second dog, identified as Onyx, were both running loose in the City of Newburgh at the time of the attack, in violation of City Code.

"Due to the nature of the attack and the circumstances surrounding the incident, the City of Newburgh Police Department found and secured both Luna and Onyx. CNPD found that Onyx was not involved in the May 18 attack," police told Hudson Valley Post. "The owner subsequently reclaimed Onyx."

Police add that both dogs have a history of running wild in the City of Newburgh and "creating a public safety hazard."

In early May, Onyx bit a 36-year-old woman who sustained lacerations to both of her hands, police say.

Luna Deemed "Dangerous Dog"

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The owner of both dogs was identified as a 45-year-old woman from the City of Newburgh. Police deemed Luna a "dangerous dog" and charged the owner with violating the City of Newburgh Code for an unlicensed dog.

According to police, during court proceedings, Luna's owner "entered into a stipulation whereby she did not dispute that Luna was a 'dangerous dog' as defined by law."

Dog Euthanized

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A judge ordered that the owner lose rights to Luna and the dog be handed over to a local veterinary hospital. The vet was also given authority to "humanely euthanize Luna" if it determined that Luna was either suffering from an untreatable or terminal illness, or previously exhibited dangerous behavioral issues that could compromise public safety," police say.

"Due to Luna's documented bite history, the dog was determined to be not eligible for adoption and was humanely euthanized," the City of Newburgh Police Department stated.

Before Luna was euthanized, its owner created a GoFundMe to request help.

"Luna is my sweet 12-year-old pit bull, and she means everything to me and my kids," the owner wrote on Facebook. "I tried to work out a payment plan with the animal control, and I was denied, so now, with it being so high, they want to euthanize her. She is being held wrongfully by the city animal control for zero wrongdoing at Flannery, and they are going to euthanize her if I don’t pay $3,000."

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