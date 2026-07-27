Heroic Rescue Saves Man Hanging From Hudson Valley Bridge

Police rescued a suicidal man from a bridge in the Hudson Valley as he tried to climb over the railing.

Ulster 911 received a call for a suicidal man on the Kingston Rhinecliff Bridge on Friday just before 10 p.m.

Suicidal Man on the Kingston Rhinecliff Bridge

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Officers from the Ulster Police Department, a deputy from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, and a trooper from the New York State Police rushed to the scene. Police say the man climbed over the railing and began physically resisting officers who were attempting to stop him from jumping.

The man then dropped to a position where he was hanging off the bridge from the concrete barrier.

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Officers held onto the man after he ended up hanging from the concrete barrier, while a sheriff's deputy secured him with a rope.

Multiple people in the area of the bridge also helped the rescue efforts, providing rope, a bucket truck, and more, police say.

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A Spanish-speaking deputy was eventually able to convince the man to climb back over the railing with the assistance of the officers.

"This incident ultimately had a positive and successful outcome due to the heroic efforts of all officers, troopers, deputies and civilians who seamlessly assisted in the rescue efforts," the Ulster Police Department said in a press release.

The man was unharmed, police add. He was then taken to the Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley for a mental health evaluation.

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