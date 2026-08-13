New York Leaders Issue Massive Warning On ICE Shock Gloves

New York State officials are reacting to plans announced by ICE to start using electric shock gloves during immigration enforcement.

New York's top officials are firing back at a federal immigration enforcement plan that has drawn widespread outrage across the country.

New York Officials Blast ICE Plan To Use Electric Shock Gloves, Warn Of Prosecution

CNN/Compliant Technologies CNN/Compliant Technologies

Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James are strongly condemning ICE plans to spend between $10 million and $20 million on electric shock gloves for use during immigration arrests. Both officials warned that any ICE agent who uses the devices on a New York resident could face prosecution and civil rights lawsuits.

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The device is called the G.L.O.V.E., which stands for Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter, and is manufactured by a company called Compliant Technologies. From the outside, it looks like a standard patrol glove. The difference is what's hidden inside.

When an agent presses a button on the wrist, the glove delivers a localized electric shock through direct skin contact, forcing compliance through pain. Unlike a Taser, the G.L.O.V.E. uses no flying prongs and leaves no visible marks on the skin after use.

CNN/Compliant Technologies CNN/Compliant Technologies

Civil rights advocates argue the hidden activation feature and the lack of visible evidence make the tool especially prone to abuse during routine civil immigration enforcement encounters.

What New York's Leaders Are Saying

Governor Hochul called ICE an "out-of-control and rogue federal agency" and made clear that any agent who harms a New York resident using these devices will be held accountable.

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

Attorney General James warned that deploying hidden electric shock mechanisms during civil immigration encounters violates constitutional rights and opens the door to direct state legal action.

The pushback from Albany comes as state officials have also ordered local New York law enforcement agencies to sever civil cooperation agreements with ICE by late August or face legal consequences of their own.

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