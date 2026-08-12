Think Flock cameras are only in a few New York towns? Here's a list of communities where cameras have been mapped but aren't necessarily confirmed as Flock.

Flock Safety's automated license plate reader cameras have been deployed in over 120,000 locations across 49 states, including all over New York State

Over 100,000 Flock Cameras Deployed Across U.S. To Record Car Traffic

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These cameras use artificial intelligence to identify vehicles by their license plates, make, model, and color. Police say they help law enforcement investigate crimes.

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The Flock cameras are drawing criticism from privacy advocates over concerns about mass surveillance and the collection of drivers' location data.

New York Communities Where ALPR/Flock Cameras Have Been Mapped

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Hudson Valley Post recently researched where Flock Safety communities are confirmed across the Hudson Valley and New York State. (You can see the full list below)

During our research, we learned it's hard to determine where all Flock cameras are located because neither Flock Safety nor partner government agencies publish a public master map or a comprehensive directory of their exact physical coordinates.

There's also no centralized database. Flock Safety treats its network data as proprietary, and police departments rarely release full inventory lists of active automatic license plate reader (ALPR) placements.

During our research, we also learned there are many New York communities where an automated license plate reader or surveillance camera has been mapped/documented, but the available data does not establish that the camera is made by Flock Safety.

New York Communities Where Flock Cameras Have Been Mapped

New York Communities Where Flock Cameras Have Been Mapped Here's a list of communities where cameras have been mapped, but aren't necessarily confirmed as Flock.

It's important to note that these are not confirmed Flock Safety communities. But areas where an automated license plate reader or surveillance camera has been mapped out or documented.

Confirmed Flock Safety Communities

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Flock cameras are spreading across New York. Here's a list of the communities where Flock Safety cameras have been confirmed.

Confirmed Flock Safety Communities In New York

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