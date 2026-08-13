New York Won’t Follow Trump’s New Childhood Vaccine Guidelines

New York is rejecting President Donald Trump's order on childhood vaccines.

On Monday, Trump signed an executive order that overhauls federal childhood vaccine guidelines.

Trump Changes Childhood Vaccine Guidelines

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President Trump signed an executive order focused on childhood vaccine schedules. Speaking from the White House, Trump said the order would split the childhood MMR vaccine into three shots. The order would also push for all childhood immunizations to be administered at separate medical visits, instead of one visit.

COVID-19 and influenza vaccines are no longer being recommended for all young children.

Trump mentioned the growing rates of autism in the U.S., and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. indicated more research is underway to see if there is a connection between autism and increased vaccines or another "environmental exposure."

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During his speech, Trump repeated debunked claims that combination vaccines are linked to autism and can be "lethal." The American Academy of Pediatrics strongly rebuked those statements, citing decades of exhaustive global research proving vaccines are safe, effective, and non-lethal.

New York State Rejects Trump's Executive Order

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The New York State Department of Health rejected those changes, saying Trump's Executive Order doesn't change New York's immunization requirements or recommendations.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald argues that the new federal schedule lacks scientific evidence and leaves children vulnerable.

"To be clear: no new research was presented. Vaccines are the best protection for our children, and under Governor Kathy Hochul, New York has the strongest public health standards in the country. With measles cases on the rise across the country, now is not the time to confuse the public," McDonald stated.

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Health experts warn that splitting vaccines will cause a widening gap in compliance. Data shows that requiring parents to return for 22 office visits instead of the standard 4 to 6 in a child's first year significantly decreases the likelihood that a child will complete their full immunization series.

New York officials add that the new Trump order offers no clinical advantage, increases physical pain for children, and places an unfair burden on working parents who must schedule extra appointments.

State health officials also point out that separate vaccines are not currently manufactured or available for routine use in the United States.

New York continues to require the MMR vaccine and other vaccinations for school attendance, with no religious exemptions allowed.

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