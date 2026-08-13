Controversial AI Cameras Secretly Recording New York Drivers

They're small, solar-powered, and sitting on poles throughout your neighborhood, and they're recording every license plate that passes by, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The outrage about Flock safety cameras continues in New York State.

These New York Towns Have Flock Cameras Watching Your Car

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Police say these cameras are a crime-fighting tool. A police chief on Long Island notes that Flock Safety cameras in his community helped find a missing woman suffering from dementia.

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Critics say the cameras, which can track people, violate civil liberties, and smack of "big brother."

In case you missed it, Hudson Valley Post did a deep dive to list the confirmed Flock Safety communities in New York State

Confirmed Flock Safety Communities In New York

Flock says the cameras capture your license plate along with information about the vehicle, including its make, model, color, and distinguishing characteristics. The system then makes that information searchable for authorized law enforcement agencies.

They don't issue speeding tickets.

Finding out where all the Flock cameras are in the Hudson Valley or New York State is tricky at the moment because New York doesn't have a single statewide database. We researched Atlas Of Surveillance, Flock Safety, and more for our list.

New York Communities Where Flock Cameras Have Been Mapped

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Hudson Valley Post also learned that there are many hometowns across New York State where automated license plate reader or surveillance camera has been mapped/documented. This data doesn't establish if the cameras are actually Flock Safety cameras. Still, they are cameras that capture license plates.