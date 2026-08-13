New York Mother Found With Missing Children, Arrested In Georgia

An Upstate New York mother who went missing with her two children has been found. The mother has been arrested.

The 42-year-old mother and her two young children went missing in May.

Upstate New York Mother, Young Children Go Missing

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On May 15, New York State Police asked the public for help in finding 6-year-old Amara Koschuk and 4-year-old Lincoln R. Koschuk.

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Police believed they were with their 42-year-old mother, Nicole A. Koschuk.

All Found In Georgia, Mom Arrested

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Police are accusing Koschuk of custodial interference. On Tuesday, nearly three months after all three disappeared from New York, federal marshals found her living in a shed with her two children in Trenton, Georgia.

Police said on Tuesday that Koschuk was arrested on an active warrant. U.S. Marshals located Koschuk along with her two young children, Amara and Lincoln.

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Officials say both kids were found in good health and have been placed with Georgia child protective services until they can be reunited with their legal custodian.

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Koschuk awaits extradition back to New York and will be arrested for the warranted charges at a later time.

Police believe someone helped Koschuk.

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"The investigation into who assisted Koschuk in this crime remains open," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post.

Police add this is an "ongoing criminal investigation."

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