DA: New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Mom, Daughter

A Bronx man is accused of trying to rape a mother and daughter inside their Hudson Valley home.

Alberto Botero, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Westchester County Court.

Bronx Man Indicted For Attempted Rape, More In The Hudson Valley

Photo by David Veksler on Unsplash architectural photography of trial court interior view

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace tells Hudson Valley Post that Botero was indicted on charges including attempted rape, assault, and sexually motivated burglary for violently attacking a mother and daughter inside their Greenburgh home.

“Every person deserves to feel safe in their home. A mother and daughter endured a terrifying attack in which they were forced to fight for their safety and for one another in the face of unimaginable violence," DA Cacace said.

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Botero was allegedly outside the family's Greenburgh home and grabbed the hand of the unnamed daughter who was picking up a package. The woman, thinking it was a delivery person, tried to tip him, but Botero allegedly pushed her inside.

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash brown paper bag on gray concrete floor

The victim attempted to close the front door and ran upstairs as Botero allegedly pursued her, grabbed her by the neck, and shoved her onto a sofa, where he got on top of her and forcibly attempted to pull up her dress while removing his pants.

The victim's mother was inside and hit Botero with a broom while yelling at him to let her daughter go. Botero then allegedly pushed the mom to the ground and dragged her by her hair, before pinning her down and squeezing her neck.

Photo by Mattia on Unsplash woman showing left hand with wedding band

The daughter threw various objects at Botero in an effort to stop him from allegedly assaulting her mother before running downstairs and out of the house.

Botero allegedly chased after her outside, where responding officers from the Greenburgh Police Department arrived and took him into custody.

Botero was arrested at the scene, where both victims received medical treatment.

"I commend the mother’s extraordinary courage in intervening to protect her daughter, and the daughter’s determination to protect her mother during this horrific ordeal. My office is committed to supporting survivors of sexual violence and holding those responsible accountable," Cacace added.

Facing Many Charges

Photo by Daniel von Appen on Unsplash a close up of a yellow police line behind bars

He was indicted on the following charges:

· Burglary in the First Degree

· Burglary in the First Degree as a Sexually Motivated Felony

· Attempted Rape in the First Degree

· Attempted Sexual Abuse in the First Degree

· Assault in the Second Degree

· Three counts of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Blood Circulation

· Two counts of Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree

Botero pleaded not guilty and will remain remanded to the Westchester County Jail.

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