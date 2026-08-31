NYC Mayor Mamdani Spotted At These Upstate New York Hotspots

Mayor Mamdani's secret "Upstate New York" vacation plans were announced. Turns out he was in the Hudson Valley.

Mayor Mamdani had not shared many details about his week-long vacation upstate. After returning, he named a few places where he stopped

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Spent His Vacation In The Hudson Valley. Here's Where He Went

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

New York City's mayor needed a week off, and he didn't have to go far to find it.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, spent their August vacation in the Hudson Valley and Catskills, using the Greene County village of Coxsackie as their home base. Mamdani said he chose to stay in the region specifically so he could get back to the city quickly if an emergency came up, and he called the trip "very restorative."

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Locals spotted him traveling with minimal security and dressed casually, very much in line with the down-to-earth style his administration has leaned into since day one.

Tops Friendly Markets In West Coxsackie, New York

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The couple's first reported stop was a Sunday grocery run at Tops Friendly Markets in West Coxsackie, where Mamdani and his wife picked up two roast chickens and a large haul of fresh vegetables, accompanied by just one bodyguard.

Casa Susanna In Leeds, New York

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When it came to dining, the mayor did not settle for anything ordinary. He and his wife made their way to Casa Susanna in Leeds, an upscale Mexican restaurant about 20 minutes southwest of Coxsackie that's earned serious praise in the region.

Reports say that their dinner included duck and chochoyotes, traditional Mexican masa dumplings. The restaurant sits on County Road 23B and regularly pulls in diners from well outside the area.

Alons Uzbek Halal Grill In Highland, New York

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Mamdani also made a stop at Alons Uzbek Halal Grill in Highland, a local favorite known for its authentic Uzbek comfort food.

When they weren't eating, the couple based themselves around Coxsackie's historic Reed Street corridor, which features independent boutiques, a bookstore that doubles as a bar at night, and the James Newbury Hotel right on the waterfront.

Every location the mayor visited sits roughly two to three hours north of New York City via Route 9W or the Thruway, close enough that he could have been back in the city in a hurry if needed.

He confirmed he stayed in close contact with his team throughout the week.

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