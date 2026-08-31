New York Experts Warn About The World’s Deadliest Creature

They're tiny, they're everywhere, and they can carry some very serious illnesses. The world's deadliest creature is currently spreading lethal viruses in New York.

According to the CDC, mosquitoes are considered the "world's deadliest" creatures.

Mosquitoes Are The World's "Deadliest" Creature.

According to the World Health Organization, mosquito-borne illnesses cause 700,000 to over 1,000,000 human deaths globally every single year.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Mosquitoes do not kill directly. Instead, they act as "vectors," injecting lethal viruses and parasites into the bloodstream via their saliva.

West Nile Virus Is Spreading Across New York State

Jon Cherry, Getty Images Jon Cherry, Getty Images

Mosquitoes are known to spread the West Nile virus. This virus can be fatal, but it is rare.

"Mosquito bites are not only painful, annoying and itchy, (but) they can carry serious illness, such as West Nile virus and Eastern equine encephalitis," New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said.

The New York State Health Department announced the virus has recently been confirmed in human cases and mosquito pools across the state, including the Hudson Valley.

Confirmed Human Cases

Jon Cherry, Getty Images Jon Cherry, Getty Images

Human infections have been officially logged in New York City, Suffolk County, Nassau County and Onondaga County.

Counties with Positive Mosquito Pools

Positive mosquito pools have been reported in Orange County (active traps localized in Goshen), Rockland County (active traps localized in Haverstraw), plus Westchester, Nassau, and Oswego counties.

"When enjoying New York's great outdoors, prevent mosquito bites by using insect repellent or physical barriers. When opening windows in your home, be sure screens are in place and intact," Dr. McDonald added.

How to protect yourself against West Nile, and other mosquito-borne diseases

How to protect yourself against West Nile, other mosquite-borne diseases According to the New Jersey Department of Health, residents should take the following steps to help prevent diseases transmitted by the bite of a mosquito. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia