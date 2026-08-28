New York Inmate Accused Of Plotting Murder From Jail Cell

An Upstate New York prisoner already behind bars allegedly tried to arrange a murder from his jail cell.

Officials say he offered cash upfront and promised to commit additional killings to cover the rest of the debt, according to federal prosecutors.

Rensselaer County Jail Inmate Indicted For Allegedly Plotting Murder-For-Hire From Behind Bars

Photo by Larry Farr on Unsplash prison backyard

Marion Lopatniuk, 45, was arraigned in federal court in Albany on Wednesday before Magistrate Judge Paul J. Evangelista on a charge of using an interstate commerce facility in the commission of a murder-for-hire. A federal grand jury had indicted him on August 12th.

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According to the indictment, Lopatniuk used phone lines at the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility to offer $1,200 upfront for the murder of his ex-wife's boyfriend.

When that payment wasn't enough to cover the full cost, prosecutors allege he agreed to distribute drugs and commit additional murders to forgive the remaining debt.

The intended, unnamed victim was never harmed.

Photo by Grant Durr on Unsplash white metal gate

"This defendant was brazen enough to offer upfront payment in a murder-for-hire scheme, even going so far as to offer to commit additional murders as payment," First Assistant U.S. Attorney John Sarcone. "Thanks to the swift work of our partners at the FBI, the scheme was stopped before any harm could come to the intended victims."

Lopatniuk faces up to 10 years in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release if convicted.

“The allegations against Mr. Lopatniuk illustrate his disturbing plot to arrange a murder, but his plans didn’t stop there,” Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Albany Field Office Craig Tremaroli said. “According to the indictment, he also intended to carry out additional acts of horrific violence to forgive the debt his sinister plan would incur. Thankfully, the FBI stopped this evil scheme before any part of it could come to fruition."

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