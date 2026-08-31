New York Makes A Historic Investment To Help Crime Victims

New York is making its biggest investment ever in services for crime victims, and the number is pretty staggering

Governor Kathy Hochul announced this week that New York State is putting more money than ever before into helping crime victims and survivors.

New York Just Made The Largest Single Investment In Victim Services In State History

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A combined $162.5 million is now going toward victim assistance programs across the state, making it the single largest investment in victim services in New York history.

This breaks down to $88.8 million in state funding, which includes a new $36 million addition Hochul announced this week on top of the $53.8 million she had already committed this year, combined with $73.7 million in federal funding.

“By delivering the largest single-year investment in victim services in State history, we’re supporting even more vital programs and ensuring more New Yorkers get the help they need,” Governor Kathy Hochul said.

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The money funds 284 service providers statewide, including 35 brand new programs that are receiving funding for the first time. All of these services are available at no cost to victims and survivors.

$36 Million To Victim Support Service Organizations

The new $36 million is going to licensed domestic violence providers, certified rape crisis centers, and child advocacy centers.

Licensed domestic violence providers are getting $11.7 million more. Certified rape crisis centers are receiving another $11.7 million, and child advocacy centers are seeing an additional $4.8 million.

More than half of current providers will see a meaningful increase from what they were previously set to receive, and 15 programs that were initially left out of funding will now receive awards.

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

“Supporting crime victims and survivors is personal to me – and I’ve met with them to see firsthand the difference these programs make in our communities. My administration will continue working tirelessly to support survivors and the organizations that serve them," Hochul added.

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