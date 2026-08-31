New Yorkers Headed To Washington D.C. For A Massive Showdown

A large group of New Yorkers rushed to Washington, D.C. to rally against President Donald Trump.

Hundreds of New Yorkers boarded buses Friday morning, joining thousands of demonstrators at the Lincoln Memorial for a rally that organizers say couldn't come at a more critical moment for American democracy.

New Yorkers Flood Washington D.C. To Fight For Voting Rights Ahead Of Midterm

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The "March on Washington: Defend the Vote" rally took place August 28th, timed deliberately to coincide with the 63rd anniversary of the historic 1963 March on Washington. More than 50 buses carried demonstrators from New York and New Jersey alone, with many departing from the National Action Network headquarters in Harlem early in the morning.

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The rally was led by Reverend Al Sharpton, founder of the National Action Network, alongside Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Yvette Clarke were among the featured speakers.

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New Yorkers Head To D.C. For Voter Rights Rally

The march came in direct response to several flashpoints hitting voting rights all at once. The Supreme Court's recent decision in Louisiana v. Callais reinterpreted parts of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and impacted redistricting across the country.

At the same time, protesters pushed back against the Trump administration's efforts to exert control over mail-in ballots ahead of the midterm elections, including a Postal Service regulation that a federal judge blocked just one day before the rally.

That regulation would have given the federal government new power to track mail-in ballots and potentially reject ballots not appearing on a federal list of eligible voters.

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New York Attorney General Letitia James calls Trump's move an attempt by the federal government to interfere with elections it has no power to control.

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