New York Man Accused Of Stealing Doors In Kingston Worth $10,000

Police say two massive aluminum doors disappeared from a Hudson Valley sewer plant. Investigators say they quickly identified a suspect.

A Hudson Valley man is accused of stealing thousands-of-dollars' worth of metal.

Police Respond To Reports Of Missing Metal

Ulster Town Police Ulster Town Police

Ulster Town Police arrested 25-year-old Collin R. Beck, of Stone Ridge, New York, on Tuesday.

Police say they received several reports about missing metal on August 8 and 9 from Ulster County.

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Large Aluminum Doors Each Valued At $5,000 Each Stolen From Ulster Sewer Plant.

Also missing were two large aluminum doors that were taken from the Ulster Sewer Plant. Each door is valued at over $5,000, officials say.

The Ulster Sewer Plant is located at 1101 Dogwood Street in Kingston, New York.

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An investigation by the detective division quickly identified Beck as the primary suspect, leading to his arrest on Tuesday.

Police didn't say how their investigation led to Beck's arrest. He was charged with third-degree grand larceny and attempted fourth-degree grand larceny, both felonies.

Police Seek Help

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The Ulster Police Department is asking anyone with information on this case or something similar to call them.

Anyone with information can call the Ulster Police Department Detective Division at 845-382-1111.

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