Community Mourns Hudson Valley Officer Who Never Stopped Serving

A retired Hudson Valley police officer remembered for more than two decades of service and his dedication to family and community has passed away.

The Orange County community is mourning the loss of a retired police officer.

Retired Orange County Police Officer Passes Away

William "Billy" Treco passed away early Saturday morning with his family by his side, according to the Town of Montgomery Police Department.

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"He was a dedicated public servant who knew his community well and was committed to making it a better place for those he served," the Town of Montgomery Police Department said.

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Served the Town of Montgomery Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff's Office, and the Villages of Maybrook and Walden

Treco spent over 23 years in law enforcement. He proudly served the Town of Montgomery Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff's Office, and the Villages of Maybrook and Walden.

"He was known for his steady professionalism and genuine care for the communities he served," the Orange County Sheriff's Office stated.

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After retiring from law enforcement, he continued his service to the community as a member of the Maybrook Village Board.

"While Billy's accomplishments as a police officer and community leader were significant, those who knew him best will remember that his greatest dedication was to his family. He was a devoted husband, father, and family man whose love and support touched the lives of many," the Town of Montgomery Police Department added.

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