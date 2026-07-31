Hudson Valley Building Collapses, Neighbors Warned It Was Leaning

Cars were crushed and neighbors forced from their homes after a multi-story building suddenly collapsed in the Hudson Valley.

A multi-story building suffered a total structural collapse. It happened early Thursday morning in the Lower Hudson Valley

Multi-story Building Collapses In Mount Vernon, New York

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According to Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard, a vacant building that's under construction at 16 North Bond Street suffered a total structural collapse.

This prompted an immediate multi-agency response to protect residents and secure the surrounding area.

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The structure experienced a total "pancake" collapse around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, bringing down scaffolding and crushing several parked vehicles on the street below.

"The property owner obtained permits in December 2025 from the Mount Vernon Buildings Department for structural work on the building. As part of the approved work, workers began shoring the structure to stabilize it while construction was underway when the collapse occurred," Patterson-Howard told Hudson Valley Post

Building Condemned

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In 2023, the building was badly by a fire in 2023. Thursday's collapse happened when crews were executing an approved stabilization project to shore up the structure.

The building at 16 North Bond Street has been condemned. As a precaution, neighboring buildings at 14 and 18 North Bond Street were evacuated.

Authorities also disconnected neighborhood power lines. Before the collapse, some neighbors warned city officials that the building was visibly leaning.

Road Closed

Photo by Zac Gudakov on Unsplash a road sign with orange cones

Officials warn that North Bond Street remains closed between Oak Street and Mount Vernon Avenue while cleanup operations, debris removal, and structural assessments are completed.

Drivers and pedestrians are "urged to avoid the area until further notice."

Several Cars Damaged, No Injuries Reported

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No injuries have been reported. But several vehicles parked in the area were damaged.

"City officials are conducting comprehensive interior and exterior structural assessments, including evaluations of the adjoining buildings and roofing systems, to determine when it will be safe for residents to reoccupy the neighboring properties," Patterson-Howard said.

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