Upstate New York Nearly Buried Under 10 Feet Of Snow

It poured across the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York this week. But experts tell Hudson Valley Post it could have been much, much worse.

What if the rain was snow?

Verified Rainfall For Hudson Valley, Capital Region and New York City

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

The midweek rain washed out roads and prompted states of emergency across the region.

Upstate New York is picking up the pieces after a record-breaking storm dumped tons of rain. The torrential floodwaters washed away historic property, including a three-hundred-year-old mill. Columbia and Rensselaer counties had the highest totals in the state, with a new New York State record set.

Below are the verified rainfall totals compiled from the historic Tuesday and Wednesday storm across the Hudson Valley, Capital Region and New York City.

Verified Rainfall For Hudson Valley, Capital Region and New York City

What If The Rain Was Snow?

Luke Sharrett, Getty Images Luke Sharrett, Getty Images

Rainy Day Weather inspired Hudson Valley Post to figure out hypothetical snowfall.

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We took the past rainfall and converted it to what it would be if it were all snow.

What If This Week's Rain Was Snow In The Hudson Valley? The converted totals are using the 10-to-1 ratio of snow to rain

The converted totals are using the 10 to 1 ratio provided by Rainy Day Weather.

Meteorologists note that actual snowfall ratios can vary. A colder storm with lighter, fluffier snow could produce 15:1 or even 20:1 ratios, while warmer storms with heavy, wet snow could produce much lower totals.

Rainy Day Weather notes that this exercise is "just for fun!"

"The extra moisture would be pretty rare to see in winter but this is still crazy," Rainy Day Weather wrote on Facebook when realizing around 10 feet of snow could have fallen on parts of Upstate New York!

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