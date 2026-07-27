Grandpa, Hudson Valley Business Owner Killed In Freak Accident

A well-known Hudson Valley business owner, grandfather, and U.S. military veteran was killed in a tragic accident.

The 56-year-old was killed in a freak skid steer accident.

Construction Accident In Putnam County, New York

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The Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Park Drive in the Town of Putnam Valley to assist emergency medical personnel with a reported construction equipment accident involving a skid steer.

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Arriving officers found the victim dead. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and Crime Scene Unit (CSU) responded to conduct the investigation.

It happened on Friday just after 5 p.m. According to police, the victim was operating a skid steer on his property when he "apparently fell from the machine" and sustained a fatal head injury.

Dianne Manson, Getty Images Dianne Manson, Getty Images

"Investigators determined that he was not pinned beneath or run over by the skid steer. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation," the Putnam County Sheriff's Office stated.

He's been identified as 56-year-old Joseph S. Petti. He's well-known in the Putnam Valley area as a grandfather, business owner of JSP Sewer & Drain Cleaning, and a U.S. military veteran.

Investigation Ongoing

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Putnam County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. An autopsy to determine the official cause of death has been scheduled, which police say is standard procedure in cases of unattended deaths.

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