Circus Performer Struck By Arrow At Orange County, New York Fair

A circus performer was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by an arrow during a live performance at the Orange County Fair.

Police are investigating and looking for witnesses.

Circus Performer Struck By Arrow During Act At Orange County Fair, Airlifted To Hospital

Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Mark Lieb/Rockland Video

A circus performer was struck by an arrow during a live show at the Orange County Fair in Wallkill Friday night and had to be airlifted to a hospital.

New York State Police say the incident happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. during a performance by Circus Murcia, an independent traveling circus that is performing at the fair this year as a separate attraction.

According to troopers, Ana B. Daza Tavera, 42, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, shot an arrow at a foam target being held by fellow performer Edwin A. Cuervo Rangel, 38, also of Waukesha, during a crossbow sharp shooting act. The arrow struck Cuervo Rangel.

He was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center. State Police say he arrived in stable condition.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation from Middletown is handling the investigation, which remains ongoing.

"If anyone witnessed the incident, please contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Middletown at (845) 344-5300," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post.

Circus Murcia Releases Statement

Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Mark Lieb/Rockland Video

Circus Murcia is an independent show at the Orange County Fair. Owner and operator Alexander Murcia released a statement Saturday morning confirming the incident and providing an update on the injured performer's condition.

"Our performer is safe and in stable condition following surgery at the hospital and will make a full recovery," Murcia wrote. "Our thoughts remain with him during his recovery, and we sincerely appreciate the outstanding care provided by the first responders, medical team, and everyone who assisted."

Murcia called the incident a tragic accident and an isolated one, emphasizing there is no danger to the general public or audiences attending the shows.

He also asked the public to respect the performer's privacy and refrain from sharing any footage from the incident on social media.

"We would like to focus on the positive side of our shows, and everyone is welcome to share positive pictures and videos of the circus instead," Murcia wrote.

All Remaining Shows Will Go On

Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Mark Lieb/Rockland Video

Despite the accident, Circus Murcia says all remaining performances at the Orange County Fair will continue as scheduled, with the encouragement of the injured performer himself and the support of his family.

Audiences can expect to see the full Circus Murcia experience, including the High Wire and Globe of Death acts.

It is important to note that Circus Murcia is an independent traveling show performing at the Orange County Fair as a standalone attraction.

The fair itself, now in its 186th year, continues at 239 Wisner Avenue in Wallkill through Sunday, August 2.

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Everything you need, including tickets, the full concert schedule, and event details, can be found at OrangeCountyFair.com.