Firefighters Who Protect Hudson Valley Now Need Your Help

Hudson Valley residents can help out local firefighters after a massive fire devastated their firehouse.

The cause of the Coldenham Fire House Fire is now under investigation. Officials think the blaze may have started from a battery. CLICK HERE for more info.

GoFundMe To Support Coldenham Fire Department

Winona Lake Fire Engine Company stated. Winona Lake Fire Engine Company stated.

The blaze tore through the Coldenham Firehouse in the Town of Montgomery early Tuesday morning.

The fire destroyed fire apparatus, severely damaged the building, and injured five firefighters who rushed to save the very trucks they depend on to protect their community.

Corey Bellarosa started a GoFundMe to support the Orange County firehouse.

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"The blaze brought extensive damage to their firehouse and apparatus, and sent five firefighters to the hospital for smoke inhalation and injury. This department is staffed with some of the bravest volunteers around—people who dedicate their entire lives to protecting our communities. Now, in their time of need, it’s our turn to have their backs," he wrote.

The firehouse is a 100 percent volunteer department since 1931. The fire department serves areas in Orange County, including Montgomery, Newburgh, and New Windsor.

Winona Lake Fire Engine Company stated. Winona Lake Fire Engine Company stated.

As of this writing, nearly $2,000 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

Bellerosa says that donations will be "personally delivered" to the Coldenham Fire Department. Money raised will go towards the fire department's "recovery efforts" and "any funding" they fire department finds necessary.

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