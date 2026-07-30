9/11 Families Want NYC Mayor Banned From 25th Anniversary Event

Some New Yorkers want to ban one leader from attending the 9/11 25th-anniversary remembrance ceremony.

Several families of 9/11 victims are starting a petition to have the mayor of New York City banned from the ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the attacks.

9/11 Families Want New York City Mayor Banned From Ground Zero

Spencer Platt, Getty Images Spencer Platt, Getty Images

Organizers accuse Mayor Zohran Mamdani of supporting groups and individuals who have been critical of America and being sympathetic towards radical views.

Giovanni Galante started the Change.org petition. He lost his wife, Grace Catherine Galante, in the 2001 terrorist attacks. He argues that Mamdani’s public record, rhetoric, and associations make his presence inappropriate for the sacred event.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"The presence of individuals whose words or associations are perceived as conflicting with the solemn purpose of the event risks detracting from that focus and causing additional pain," the petition reads.

As of this writing, nearly 50,000 have signed the petition.

Everybody Loves Raymond’ star Patricia Heaton Backs Petition

Monica Schipper, Getty Images Monica Schipper, Getty Images

“Everybody Loves Raymond” star Patricia Heaton is backing the petition. She shared the petition to her nearly 600,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter)

"Keep it going New Yorkers," she wrote while sharing a post about the petition.

Mamdani Plans To Attend

Spencer Platt, Getty Images Spencer Platt, Getty Images

Mayor Mamdani was nine at the time of the attacks. His office confirms he will "proudly honor the families, the survivors, [and] the first responders" by standing beside them to ensure the city never forgets.

Officials from the National September 11 Memorial & Museum say they keep the annual ceremony free of politics. Politicians are allowed to attend, but are placed in designated areas and do not speak or deliver public remarks during the ceremony.

The Most Liberal Places To Live In New York State

The 20 Most Conservative Places To Live In New York State

The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least

The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least Below is how each county in New York State voted in the 2024 Presidential election, according to the New York State Board of Elections.