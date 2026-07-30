New York Couple’s Squatter Nightmare Featured On A&E Show

An Upstate New York couple says they were locked out of their own home by squatters.

Their shocking battle to reclaim the property is now featured on A&E.

Upstate New York Couple Locked Out Of Home By Squatters

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A squatter is a person who occupies a real property or building without the legal permission, title, or right from the rightful owner.

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In New York, squatters' rights allow an unauthorized occupant to claim legal ownership of a property through adverse possession only after 10 years of continuous, open, and exclusive occupation without the owner's permission. However, state law explicitly clarifies that squatters are not tenants, meaning property owners can bypass standard housing court eviction procedures to quickly remove verified intruders.

Featured On A&E

According to A&E, an upstate New York couple was just locked out of their own home by squatters who claimed there’s a mouse infestation inside the home and refused to leave.

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"Flash and his team step in to help reclaim the home for its rightful owners," A&E writes about the episode.

Flash is Flash Shelton, a professional property recovery expert who's been called the "Squatter Hunter." He helps stressed homeowners legally and safely reclaim their homes from unauthorized occupants.

In the episode titled "Three Squatting Mice," the Saratoga County couple faced legal battle to reclaim their property from occupants who presented a forged lease and claimed a rodent infestation.

Using a "tenant loophole," "Squatter Hunter" Flash Shelton intervenes by establishing legal tenancy to pressure the occupants, highlighting the legal challenges faced when police treat these situations as civil landlord-tenant disputes.

You can stream this episode by CLICK HERE.

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