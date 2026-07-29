Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Rave About Hudson Valley, New York

A pair of Hollywood's biggest stars have some high praise for the Hudson Valley and New York State.

With so much filming going on in the region, the Hudson Valley has been dubbed Hollywood on the Hudson.

Hudson Valley residents know how great it is to live in the Hudson Valley, and now some of Hollywood's biggest stars are learning about how great the region is.

Ben Stiller was a guest on a recent episode of the "Smartless" podcast. Celebrities and real-life friends Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, host the podcast. Each week they have a chat with someone from Hollywood.

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I'm a big Arrested Development fan, which starred Bateman and Arnett. I recently discovered their podcast and have really enjoyed listening to each new episode each week. If you like any of these actors, you'll probably enjoy this podcast.

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During a recent listen, I was shocked but pleasantly surprised to hear the Hudson Valley come up in the conversation. It all started because Ben Stiller was interviewing from his office in his house "in New York, in Westchester."

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Unfortunately, there is no video of the podcast, but Sean Hayes compared Stiller's Westchester County office to Batman's "library."

Stiller agreed his Westchester County home office "does have that kind of vibe."

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